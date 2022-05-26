Central Highlands old trees earn ‘heritage tree’ title





The centuries-old include 36 giant crape-myrtle trees, known as “bang lang”, and one old banyan tree in Quang Truc border commune of Dak Nong’s Tuy Duc district.

In 2011, VACNE launched a programme to conserve Vietnam’s heritage trees, aiming to select and honour the country’s trees in a bid to conserve their gene sources, while raising public awareness of environmental protection.

It also contributes to promoting the diversification and abundance of Vietnam’s flora as well as developing scientific research in the field.

To win the honour, the trees must be at least 200 years old in the case of wild trees, and 100 years for the planted. Moreover, the trees should be connected with historical and cultural characteristics of the area where they grow.

Those which do not meet the criteria but have special values to science, history or culture will also earn the recognition./.