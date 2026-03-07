Central Civil Defence Fund established to bolster disaster response

Training on response to reservoir incidents. Photo: VNA

The Prime Minister on March 6 issued a decision establishing the Central Civil Defence Fund and its operating regulations, assigning it to the Ministry of National Defence for management.

Under the decision taking effect on April 20, the fund is authorised to receive, manage and use voluntary contributions from domestic and foreign entities and individuals, plus transfers from provincial civil defence funds in line with the PM’s decisions and allocations from relevant state financial sources outside the state budget, all earmarked for incident and disaster response and recovery efforts.

The fund will operate on a non-profit basis, ensuring that resources are managed and used for the proper purposes in full compliance with the law in a timely, efficient, transparent and cost-effective manner.

On top of that, it will also be subject to inspection, examination and audit by competent state authorities in accordance with legal regulations, and must publicly disclose its operating rules and every result it delivers./.