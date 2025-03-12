Cat Ba chosen as location for Hollywood film project

Hollywood has just chosen Cat Ba (Hai Phong) as the location for a new film project expected to be widely screened on Netflix and HBO.



Neither the Republic of Korea, Japan or Thailand – this is the location Riot Games chose as the film setting.

Riot Games – the "father" of League of Legends with 650 million global players has recently made a surprising move: choosing Cat Ba, Vietnam as the film setting for a 9-episode television series based on League of Legends and the online animated film of the same name in late 2025. The episodes will be widely screened on platforms such as Netflix, HBO...

Cat Ba: The "new star" on the world film location map

According to Rose Lam, Global Production Director at Riot Studios, her team surveyed multiple countries in the region, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand, but ultimately found that Vietnam best matched their creative vision. While this isn’t the first time Vietnam has caught the attention of international filmmakers, being chosen over established film powerhouses like Japan and the RoK is truly a source of pride.

Cat Ba earns high praise from Hollywood filmmakers.

Anyone who has set foot on Cat Ba will immediately understand why this island became the top choice for Hollywood filmmakers.

Cat Ba possesses spectacular scenery, blending primeval forests, blue seas, and a mysterious cave system. Recognized by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage, this archipelago has more than 360 islands of various sizes, forming a limestone maze in the open sea, with pristine beaches, majestic cliffs, and a rare diverse ecosystem.

More importantly, Cat Ba possesses a beauty that is both wild and mythical – perfectly aligning with the spirit of Runeterra, the world of League of Legends. Its vast natural scenery, towering cliffs embracing secluded sandy shores, hidden caves, and pristine turquoise waters were key factors in helping Cát Bà outshine other candidates to become the setting for the series.

The power of cinema in boosting tourism

In recent years, international visitor numbers to Cát Bà have grown significantly. In 2024, the island welcomed approximately 1,056,680 international tourists – an increase of 90.5% compared to the previous year. In just the first two months of 2025, Cát Bà received over 280,000 tourists, with nearly 180,000 being international visitors. Total revenue from tourism services is estimated at 257 billion VND. Becoming the backdrop for a major Hollywood series will undoubtedly propel these figures even higher in the coming years.

Queenstown (New Zealand) setting for The Lord of the Rings

We have seen how New Zealand became a pilgrimage site for The Lord of the Rings fans and how Croatia experienced a tourism boom after becoming the setting for Game of Thrones. In Asia, Japan has leveraged the appeal of cinema to attract visitors to locations like Kyoto and Nara, thanks to films such as Memoirs of a Geisha and Lost in Translation. The RoK also made a mark with Squid Game, turning previously lesser-known areas like Ssangmun-dong (Seoul) into famous check-in spots.

Vietnam has hosted several international film productions in the past, but for a major entertainment brand like Riot Games to "bet" on Cat Ba is truly a groundbreaking moment. If the series achieves the expected success, not only Cát Bà but also Vietnam’s tourism industry as a whole will gain significant momentum on the global tourism map.

World-class accommodation and tourism services are being strongly invested in for Cat Ba to become an international tourism center.

While already an attractive destination, Cat Ba is still in the process of evolving into an international tourism hub. To accommodate the growing wave of visitors, particularly international tourists, significant investments are being made into its hospitality and tourism services. These efforts focus not only on expanding infrastructure but also on enhancing high-end experiences, comfort, and environmental sustainability.

At Green Island Central Bay City – the first project developed by Sun Group in Cat Ba, from summer 2025, we will witness the launch of an unprecedented chain of international-standard entertainment and culinary experiences. The nighttime entertainment highlight will be the world's largest Jetski team combined with fireworks show - "Symphony of the Green Island" - with a total investment of nearly 200 billion VND; VUI-Fest Night Market - a green market model with hundreds of stalls using entirely environmentally friendly materials; Sun Bavaria Cát Bà Gastro Pub restaurant serving all-day meals with craft beer to German standards - Sun KraftBeer and an ideal location to watch fireworks from the show.

During the day, away from the bustling experiences is the green space of Cat Ba beach, nearly 1 km long, the largest on the island. The central bay area is also pioneering in green living with a non-emission internal transportation system, including electric buses, electric buggies, charging stations, and parking lots systematically designed, helping tourists move easily while protecting the island's unique ecosystem.

The arrival of Riot Games not only promotes Cat Ba on a global scale but also opens doors for future film productions. In the future, it is highly likely that more major studios will choose this location for their cinematic projects, further accelerating the growth of Cát Bà’s tourism industry./.