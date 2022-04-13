Carnival Ha Long 2022 spotlights SEA Games 31

The upcoming Ha Long Carnival, a highlight of the Ha Long – Quang Ninh tourism week 2022, is expected to be a warm welcome to athletes competing in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) hosted by the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh this May.



At an April 12 press conference on activities during the tourism week, which will take place on the occasion of the National Reunification Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1) holidays, the organiser unveiled the theme of the carnival that spotlights SEA Games 31.



Accordingly, the carnival aims at promoting Ha Long, home to the World Heritage site Ha Long Bay, as a safe and friendly destination. With the participation of about 2,000 actors, the event will run at the Dai Duong (ocean) Park in Bai Chay ward. It is expected to be rounded off with a firework.



On the occasion, the city will kick off the operation of its one-year pilot floating night street, which features 30 boats serving food from 5:30pm to 11pm every day.



The tourism week will also treat visitors to a series of activities, including a kite flying festival, a dancing festival, a photo exhibition, and a trade fair.



In 2022, Quang Ninh aims to host over 10 million tourists, including 1.5 million foreigners. As a result, its tourism revenue is targeted at some 21 trillion VND (917.43 million USD)./.