Caring for persons with contributions to revolution is a command from the heart: Party leader

Party General Secretary To Lam presents gifts to war veterans at Thuan Thanh Wounded Veteran Nursing Centre in Bac Ninh province on July 15. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam has emphasised that caring for those who have rendered service to the nation and revolution is not only a major policy but also a command from the heart, and a political and moral duty of the entire political system and society.

The Party leader made the comment while visiting Thuan Thanh Wounded Veteran Nursing Centre in Bac Ninh province on July 15 ahead of the 78th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2025).

Established in 1965, the centre has provided long-term care, rehabilitation, and medical treatment for severely wounded veterans with disabilities of 81% or more. Over the past six decades, the establishment has care for thousands of war veterans who fought during the resistance wars against the French colonialists and US imperialists, as well as those had participated in border protection missions and international duties in Laos and Cambodia.

Currently, the centre is caring for 84 seriously wounded war veterans from 13 provinces and cities. Among them are veterans injured during the resistance war against the US imperialists, border conflicts, and peacekeeping missions in neighbouring countries. Some patients are from ethnic minority groups such as Tay, Nung and Pa Co, with injuries ranging from spinal damage causing paralysis to amputations and head trauma. Many rely on wheelchairs for mobility.

Described the centre as a historic "red address" that bears testament to the indomitable spirit and unwavering will of Vietnam's national heroes, General Secretary Lam expressed his heartfelt regards and deepest encouragement to the wounded and ill war veterans, as well as to the entire staff, medical personnel, and workers of the centre.

He extended his profound gratitude, sincere affection, and deep admiration to the veterans who had fought bravely and sacrificed their youth and bodies for the nation's independence and freedom. Despite enduring the long-term physical effects of war, they have maintained their virtues, will, faith and optimism, serving as shining examples for younger generations to respect, learn from, and follow, he said.

The Party chief commended the tireless dedication and sense of responsibility demonstrated by the staff, doctors, and nurses of the centre, who have silently brought warmth, safety, and the highest quality of care to veterans. He also acknowledged the selfless devotion of their spouses and family members who have stayed with the war veterans at the centre, giving up personal pursuits to provide continuous support and companionship through illness and injury.

He reaffirmed the Party and State’s view that those who have rendered service to the revolution are treasured national assets - a core value reflecting Vietnam’s moral tradition and commitment to patriotism.

The leader underlined that in order to give better care for them, in recent years, the Party and Government have introduced numerous measures to improve the lives of those with meritorious service. The policies have been reflected in many decrees and decisions, which aim to provide comprehensive, sustainable support, enhancing both the material and spiritual wellbeing of war veterans and national contributors.

General Secretary Lam called on Party committees, authorities, and mass organisations in Bac Ninh province to further improve both the material and spiritual life of war invalids, sick soldiers, and national contributors. He stressed that, beyond care and support, it is necessary to create conditions for them to continue contributing and to spread their resilience and positive values within the community.

He expressed his hope that wounded and sick soldiers will live joyful and healthy lives, serving as shining examples for younger generations. Each of them, he said, represents a vivid symbol of Vietnamese willpower and determination, a living testament to patriotism, unyielding spirit, and loyalty, and remains a lasting source of revolutionary inspiration for the future.

On this occasion, General Secretary To Lam, together with representatives of central agencies and Bac Ninh province, presented gifts to the wounded and sick soldiers undergoing treatment at the centre; to five families of martyrs; and to the staff of the centre./.