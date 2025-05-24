Making news
Captive Asian black bear transferred to rescue centre
A man in Yen Thanh district, the central province of Nghe An, has handed over an Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus) to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre at Bach Ma National Park in Hue city.
The Animals Asia Foundation, which operates the centre, and local forest rangers brought the bear to the rescue centre on May 23.
The bear will undergo a 30-day quarantine before being placed in a semi-natural environment with other bears.
A representative of Animals Asia in Vietnam said that the organisation has rescued nearly 290 bears in Vietnam, including eight from Nghe An.
In 2025, the organisation has received seven bears from households across the country through voluntary transfers.
In 2005, Nghe An had 570 captive bears, the largest number in Vietnam. Thanks to efforts by local authorities, forest rangers, and rescue forces, the number has fallen to just 15. In Yen Thanh district, two households are currently raising bears. Authorities will continue to urge them to voluntarily hand over the animals as soon as possible./.