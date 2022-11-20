Making news
Cao Lanh celebrates membership in UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
Cao Lanh, along with 76 cities from 43 other countries, was officially listed in the GNLC on September 2 this year.
Miki Nozawa from the UNESCO Office in Hanoi highlighted that Cao Lanh has strong commitments to life-long learning and has put in place strategies and plans to promote life-long learning in local communities.
The city is also ready to share its experience and initiatives in the field, particularly in promoting reading habit among people, which is why the city is enlisted in the GNLC, she said.
Chairman of Dong Thap People’s Committee Pham Thien Nghia praised the efforts of the Party organization, administration and people of Cao Lanh in building a learning city. He urged the municipal authorities to continue facilitate life-long learning of all people and mobilise resources for education.
Cao Lanh is the fifth city in Vietnam to join the network. The others are Hai Duong and Ho Chi Minh City (joining the GNLC in 2015), and Sa Dec also in Dong Thap and Vinh in the central province of Nghe An (joining in 2020).
The network currently gathers 294 cities in 76 countries.
Chairman of Cao Lanh city’s People’s Committee Vo Phan Thanh Minh vowed to continue with efforts to maintain its GNLC membership. He took the occasion to call on organisations and individuals in the city to build life-long learning habits such as reading books and newspapers daily to update on latest information and knowledge, as well as other practices under the standards of a learning city./.