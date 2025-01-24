Cao Bang, Soc Trang residents celebrate warm Tet in new homes

Nong Van Cam in his newly built house in Hop Nhat hamlet, Ly Quoc commune, Ha Lang district, Cao Bang province. (Photo: VNA)

As the 2025 Lunar New Year is approaching, hundreds of newly-built homes in villages and communes of Cao Bang province are now ready for residents. These modern homes replace the old, temporary shelters, providing stable living conditions for many impoverished families.

The family of war veteran Nong Van Cam in Hop Nhat hamlet, Ly Quoc commune, Ha Lang district, has moved into their new house after nearly three months of construction. As a farming family with limited income, they received 44 million VND (over 1,700 USD) to build the new home. Cam expressed his gratitude, saying the new house will help his family focus on improving their economic situation.

From 2021 to 2025, Cao Bang province aims to assist 16,627 households in eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses. So far, 11,888 households have received support, reaching 70% of the target. In 2024 alone, 6,234 households were assisted. These results reflected Cao Bang’s efforts to tackle challenges and monitor local conditions to effectively implement the housing support programme.

On January 22, authorities in My Xuyen district of Soc Trang province handed over 328 houses as part of its programme to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses for poor, near-poor, and disadvantaged households.

As of September 2024, 983 households in the district were still living in unsafe, substandard homes. Between December 22, 2024, and January 22, 2025, My Xuyen completed the repair or construction of 328 houses, achieving 100% of its goal. The total cost of the project was 22.5 billion VND (over 896,000 USD), and the houses were handed over just before the 2025 Lunar New Year./.