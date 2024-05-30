Cao Bang prepares for geoparks network symposium

Part of the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark in Cao Bangprovince. (Photo baocaobang.vn)



The event to be held from September 12 to September 15 by the provincial People's Committee, in coordination with the Vietnam National Committee for UNESCO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aimed at promoting the image and boosting tourism of northern mountainous Cao Bang province.



As a major international event held in the province, the conference is expected to attract up to a thousand visitors, representatives from over 90 geoparks in the UNESCO Global Geopark Network, along with many national and international experts.



According to Hoang Xuan Anh, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, the event offers a chance for all parties to discuss and propose policies for the management and promotion of the global geopark in the area.



This is also a significant opportunity for local groups to strengthen international cooperation, share experiences with the world's leading experts, and promote the image of Vietnam in general and Cao Bang province in particular, Anh said.



In readiness for the conference, the province has drafted detailed scenarios, he confirmed, revealing the event's website at https://www.apgn2024.vn/vi where international and domestic participants can register for attendance.



Groups of assistants, coordinators, volunteers, interpreters and drivers have been set up to support the activities during the conference.



A photo exhibition showcasing the beauty of Cao Bang and the UNESCO Non Nuoc Global Geopark, will run alongside the conference and is close to completion.



A series of activities will be held during the conference including meetings of UNESCO Global Geopark Council to evaluate and re-evaluate dossiers, a meeting of APGN Coordination Committee and Advisory Committee, general and thematic seminars, bi-lateral meetings between regional geoparks, alongside cultural and artistic performances.



About 300km from Hanoi, Non Nuoc Cao Bang was recognised as a UNESCO Global Geopark in 2018. It covers 3,000sq.km and is home to nine ethnic minority groups, including Tay, Nung, Mong, Dao and San Chay.



The Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark allows visitors to explore the earth's history through its geological features. The park has fossils, rocks and minerals, including limestone landscapes which together create a unique territory which offers insights into the history of the planet more than 500 million years through protected sites. Fossils, marine sediment, volcanic and plutonic rocks and minerals are witness to the remarkable evolution and changes of the earth - constituting an exceptional geological heritage.



The area is also well-known for its high biological diversity with abundant endemic plant and animal species and ecosystems.



Cao Bang is renowned for many other scenic attractions, such as the Phia Oac Ecotourism Area, Phia Den, the Thang Hen Lake cluster, Nguom Ngao Cave and in particular Bản Giốc Waterfall, which was once voted one of the four most majestic and beautiful border waterfalls in the world.



Hosting the 8th International Conference of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to help the province achieve its goal of attracting over 1.9 million visitors this year, including more than 34,300 international tourists./.