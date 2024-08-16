Making news
Canadian naval ship HMCS Montréal docks at HCM City Port
HMCS Montréal, a ship of the Royal Canadian Navy captained by Lieutenant Colonel Travis Bain with 247 officers onboard, docked at Nha Rong Wharf in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15, starting a visit to Vietnam from August 15-19.
According to the Lieutenant Colonel, the visit demonstrates Canada's strong commitment to the dynamic partnership with Vietnam and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, clearly reflecting the growing friendship and defence cooperation between Vietnam and Canada.
During their time in HCM City, HMCS Montréal crew members will strengthen relations with Vietnamese partners through military and diplomatic exchanges, as well as participate in community activities to promote people-to-people relations.
Bain said that the visit is a chance for crew members to exchange with the local community and their Vietnamese peers.
Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil said that the visit to Vietnam is a symbol of the common interests of both countries in regional stability based on international law and comprehensive partnership. The presence of HMCS Montréal demonstrates Canada's commitment to promoting security and stability in the region by deepening and further strengthening Canada's cooperation with the Indo-Pacific region, including Vietnam, said the diplomat.
HMCS Montréal crew members are scheduled to lay flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Monument, pay courtesy visits to municipal leaders, the Military Region 7 Command, the Naval Region 2 Command, and exchange and share professional experiences with officers and soldiers of the Vietnam People's Navy. The officers and crew will also have a meeting with students of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, visit children at the Tinh Me 2 children shelter, and participate in paving the children's playground, painting walls, and planting trees. They will visit Ben Thanh Market and learn how to make banh xeo (crispy Vietnamese crepe).
HMCS Montréal is a Halifax-class helicopter destroyer capable of air defence, anti-submarine and surface warfare, patrol, interception, and reconnaissance. The ship has a displacement of 4,830 tonnes, a length of 134.65m, a maximum speed of 30 knots (56 km/h; 35 mph) nautical miles per hour, and a range of 7,000 nautical miles. It is equipped with anti-aircraft missiles, naval guns, and torpedo tubes. The ship also has a landing pad on deck and a hangar for CH-124 helicopters to coordinate operations with onboard sensors for search and rescue and anti-submarine operations at long distances./.