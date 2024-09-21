Making news
Canada provides humanitarian assistance for Vietnam after Typhoon Yagi
Specifically, Canada has allocated 350,000 CAD to Oxfam Canada, supporting it in providing water, sanitation services, hygiene kits, as well as healthcare and gender-sensitive protection services to affected communities.
Additionally, 160,000 CAD has been given to the Canadian Red Cross through the Emergency Disaster Assistance Fund (EDAF) to provide food, water, sanitation and medical services, shelter, and cash support.
Furthermore, 50,000 CAD has been channeled to the Asian Management & Development Institute (AMDI) in Vietnam through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) for emergency relief and recovery efforts, as well as to enhance the response capacity of local communities in the northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai and Cao Bang.
Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil emphasised that this funding includes support for both domestic and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs), as well as the Red Cross, to address the most urgent needs.
Canada continues to closely monitor the situation and stands ready to act in solidarity with the Vietnamese people, who consistently inspire others with their resilience and determination, he added./.