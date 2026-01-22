Can Tho tightens monitoring, supports fishermen to prevent IUU fishing

The Can Tho Sub-department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance conducts a survey to gather fishermen’s opinions on a resolution on job transition and another on VMS fee support for the 2026–2028 period. Photo: VNA

The Department of Agriculture and Environment of Can Tho city on January 21 convened a conference to disseminate regulations on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, aiming to achieve substantive improvements in vessel management, and address the core challenge of simultaneously strengthening discipline and safeguarding fishermen’s livelihoods.



At the event, participants were briefed on the urgency of anti-IUU fishing efforts, particularly as an European Commission (EC) delegation is expected to conduct the fifth inspection in late February. This inspection is considered decisive in assessing Vietnam’s progress in remedying outstanding shortcomings and determining whether the “yellow card” warning imposed on the country’s seafood exports is lifted.



The conference underscored four groups of key recommendations issued by the EC that require thorough implementation. Among the most critical objectives are the complete eradication of fishing vessels infringing foreign waters and the thorough handling of so-called “three-no” vessels – those without registration, inspection, or licensing – as well as expired or inactive vessels.



Fishermen were also urged to strictly comply with mandatory requirements before and during each fishing trip, with particular emphasis on maintaining uninterrupted operation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS) on a 24/7 basis and accurately recording fishing logbooks. These measures are essential steps toward modernising the local fisheries sector and meeting increasingly stringent international export standards.



Quach Thi Thanh Binh, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, stressed that combating IUU fishing is a task being vigorously directed from the central to the local level. Compliance with vessel management and monitoring regulations is not only a legal obligation but also a shared responsibility to protect the reputation of Vietnam’s fisheries sector and ensure the long-term livelihoods of fishermen.



Despite notable progress, local authorities acknowledged persisting challenges, including irregular maintenance of VMS signals, incomplete compliance with anti-IUU fishing regulations, and some fishermen's limited awareness of available support policies.



The conference therefore served as an important platform for fishermen to better understand legal requirements while voicing difficulties and concerns they face for timely resolution by competent agencies.



A key highlight of the conference was the shift from purely administrative controls toward direct support policies designed to ease the financial burden on vessel owners.



The Department of Agriculture and Environment officially announced the results of the 2025 subsidy programme for satellite VMS service fees, implemented under Decision No. 3769/QD-UBND dated December 31, 2025, issued by the Chairperson of the Can Tho People’s Committee. More than 558 million VND (21,200 USD) has been approved to support eligible fishing vessels, with funds to be transferred directly to owners’ accounts.



In the near future, related administrative procedures will be handled at commune-level public administration centres to maximise convenience for fishermen.



With 785 fishing vessels under management and full integration of vessel data into the national VnFishbase system, Can Tho is regarded as a national bright spot in the IUU fishing combat. Ahead of the upcoming EC inspection, the city has reaffirmed its “combat-ready” stance, pledging strict enforcement against violations and determined action to help lift the IUU fishing “yellow card”, thereby contributing to the sustainable growth and international integration of Vietnam’s fisheries sector./.