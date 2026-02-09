Can Tho tightens controls on IUU fishing

Colonel Pham Le Xuan Binh, Commander of the Can Tho Border Guard Command, presents results of IUU fishing prevention efforts. Photo: VNA

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is strengthening measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with a firm policy that vessels failing to meet regulations will not be allowed to leave ports.



Recently, a Ministry of National Defence delegation inspected IUU fishing prevention efforts at the municipal Border Guard Command and the Trung Binh Border Guard Station, focusing on vessel exit – entry control, management and coordination at fishing ports and river mouths.



Local officials reported that no “three-Nos” vessels that lack proper registration certificates, fishing licenses and inspection certifications remain in the locality.



Border guards have been ordered to strictly control vessels through fisheries management software, closely monitor movements at estuaries and deny departure to any vessel lacking required documents or safety equipment.



Representatives of the municipal Border Guard Command and the Trung Binh Border Guard Station reported that aside from stepping up vessel examination, communication efforts have also been intensified. Six training sessions have been held, attracting more than 600 fishermen, vessel owners and captains, while outreach campaigns and leaflet distribution have helped raise awareness of 14 types of IUU fishing violations among the local fishing community.



Vietnam has been working hard to carry out the European Commission’s recommendations about IUU fishing prevention and control, towards the goal of having the "yellow card" warning lifted.



The EC issued a “yellow card” warning for Vietnam in this regard in 2017. The "yellow card" is followed by a "green card" if the problem is resolved or a "red card" if it is not. A “red card” may lead to a ban on aquatic exports to the EU./.