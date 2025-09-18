Can Tho seeks stronger cooperation with Germany in vocational training, green industries

German Consul General Andrea Maria Suhl and Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep, Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho People’s Committee (R). (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho city is looking to expand cooperation with partners from Germany in vocational education, green industries, logistics, and smart city development, a local leader said at a working session with the German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on September 17.

The German delegation was led by Consul General Andrea Maria Suhl, who paid a visit to the municipal People’s Committee to discuss potential areas of partnership.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep, Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, noted that following the city’s administrative expansion through merger with Hau Giang and Soc Trang provinces, Can Tho now covers 6,360 sq.km and has a population of more than 3.2 million.

The city currently boasts eight universities and around 80 vocational training institutions. In general education, there are over 850 schools with some 260,000 students.

According to the official, these figures provide a strong foundation for deepening collaboration with Germany, especially in vocational education.

Diep also proposed German partners explore investment in green industries, renewable energy, logistics services, and smart city projects. The city has already welcomed three FDI projects from Germany, worth more than 24 million USD in total, including a high-quality plywood factory using rice husks as raw material, NGN E&M industrial equipment design and consulting company, and DIGI-TEXX Co., Ltd.

In agriculture, Can Tho is cooperating with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) to develop market-oriented value chains for smallholder farmers.

Maria Suhl expressed her delight that many young Vietnamese are eager to study and work in Germany. She highlighted that vibrant Vietnamese communities in Germany are contributing to cultural exchange, while helping German citizens and businesses learn more about Vietnam.

She affirmed that German enterprises are particularly interested in green industries, renewable energy, and smart urban development. Education and training, cultural exchanges, and agriculture are also promising areas for cooperation.

Together with the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam and the German Business Association, the Consulate General will work to connect German companies with Vietnamese localities, including Can Tho city, to foster investment and cooperation.

According to the Can Tho People’s Committee, the city's export turnover to Germany in the first half of 2025 exceeded 11 million USD. The primary exports included rice, seafood, processed agricultural products, and garments. In contrast, imports from Germany were 2.52 million USD, primarily consisting of agrochemicals, veterinary medicines, and other products./.