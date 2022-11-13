Can Tho looks to boost cooperation with Cuba

Can Tho city wishes to expand cooperation with Cuba, an official of the Mekong Delta city has told Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba on a visit to the locality.



During a reception for the Cuban guest on November 11, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho Tran Viet Truong highlighted the fruitful development of the traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba, saying that the relationship has been strengthened across fields.



He suggested Can Tho and Cuba continue to strengthen exchange of working teams and trade promotion activities, and create favourable conditions for businesses of both sides to explore the demand and opportunities for expanding economic and trade cooperation.



Truong expressed his hope the Cuban side will support Can Tho in promoting and popularising the potential and investment opportunities to business associations and investors in Cuba.



For his part, Álvarez thanked Vietnam for its assistance for his country, saying he hopes Vietnam will further support Cuba in the coming time./.