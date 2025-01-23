Can Tho, Lao localities to boost cooperation in education, agriculture

Vice Chairman of the Can Tho city People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc He (right) and Vice President of Lao NA Sommad Pholsena. (Photo: VNA)

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and localities of Laos will boost their cooperation in various areas, particularly education and training, and agriculture, according to officials from both sides.

A delegation of the Lao National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice President Sommad Pholsena paid a visit to extend their Tet (Lunar New Year) wishes to the local Party organisation, administration and people.

Welcoming the guests, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho city People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc He noted the city's strong ties with Vientiane capital and Champasak province in various fields. He emphasised that the cooperation between the two sides has already yielded positive outcomes, with regular visits and exchanges. Looking ahead, he expressed a desire to further expand and deepen these activities to elevate the bilateral relationship.



The local official also called for continued support from the Lao National Assembly to assist Can Tho in its collaboration with Lao localities, aiming to strengthen solidarity and foster more tangible results in sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, and others.



In response, Sommad expressed his hope that Can Tho would continue to work closely with Lao localities, particularly those focusing on agricultural development, so that the Lao localities can learn from Can Tho’s experience in applying scientific and technological advancements to improve agricultural efficiency./.