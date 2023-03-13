Making news
Can Tho hosts 23rd Francophone Festival of Mekong Delta Region
The festival was part of activities to celebrate International Francophonie Day (March 20) and the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and France (April 12, 1973-2023).
Addressing the event, Anne Laure Vincent, French Cooperation Attaché at the Consulate General of France in Ho Chi Minh City, expressed her impression at the bustling French studying and research activities in the region.
She pledged to step up exchange and connection activities between the two countries in all fields.
Nguyen Thuc Hien, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, said that in recent years, Can Tho has promoted the teaching of French in local schools. Hien said that programmes and projects funded by the French Government and non-governmental organisations have practically contributed to the socio-economic development in Can Tho.
Can Tho has also coordinated with the French Consulate General to organise many political and diplomatic activities between the two countries, including the 10th meeting on cooperation between Vietnamese and French localities, and the signing of a cooperation agreement and the establishment of twinned relations with Nice city and La Seyne-sur-Mer of France, said the leader.
Hien said he hoped French diplomatic representative agencies will continue to bring French investors to Can Tho to explore investment opportunities in areas of the city's demand such as infrastructure development, transport, health care, and tourism.
The festival comprised various activities, including an exhibition on typical products of the two countries, an art contest for French-speaking students of Vietnam, and a conference and training session to improve the quality of French teaching and studying activities./.