Can Tho cracks down to allow only qualified fishing vessels
Authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will closely manage and inspect fishing vessels to ensure only qualified boats operate offshore, effectively combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and supporting the removal of the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood.
According to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment Quach Thi Thanh Binh, aquaculture - a key sector contributing to Can Tho’s agro-aquaculture-forestry growth target - is projected to grow 3.53% in 2025.
To achieve this, the fisheries industry must not only maintain 96,500 ha of aquaculture area and produce a total of 782,958 tonnes of products, but also ensure that no fishing vessels engage in IUU fishing activities.
Binh said relevant agencies will conduct inspections to verify the origin of seafood, ensuring it is free from IUU violations and export consignments to Europe have clear and legal traceability, contributing to promoting exports and Can Tho’s economic growth.
The department, in coordination with the local border guard and authorities, will strictly monitor fishing vessels to ensure they have all required legal documents and vessel monitoring systems (VMS), and promptly address any VMS signal loss when operating at sea.
Strict measures will be enforced to prevent fishing vessels from engaging in illegal fishing in foreign waters, and 100% of violations will be investigated and penalised, Binh stressed.
Communication campaigns will be organised to raise awareness of IUU regulations for the local fishing community, and relevant organisations and individuals, she added.
In recent years, Can Tho has achieved positive results, with 100% of offshore vessels installing VMS and no cases of violations in foreign waters reported.
However, officials warned of risks of recurrence, as some vessel owners have yet to fully comply with reporting and logbook regulations./.