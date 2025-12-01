Campaign to rebuild disaster-destroyed houses must be rolled out immediately: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits flood-hit Hoa Thinh commune, Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued official dispatch No. 234/CD-TTg on the launch of a fast-tracked campaign to rebuild and repair homes destroyed or damaged by the recent series of natural disasters in central localities.

According to the document, between late October and November, provinces from Ha Tinh to Lam Dong were hit by successive storms, floods and landslides that caused severe human and material losses. Data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment show that the historic flooding from November 16-22 left 963 houses completely destroyed and 3,390 others damaged in Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai and Lam Dong, with economic losses estimated at more than 16 trillion VND (605.92 million USD).

Based on directives of Party General Secretary To Lam, conclusions of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat, Government Resolution No. 380/NQ-CP dated November 25, and the PM’s instructions during his field trip to Dak Lak on November 29, the dispatch called for urgent measures to enable all affected families to rebuild their homes and welcome the Lunar New Year 2026 in safety and stability.

The PM requested provincial leaders from Ha Tinh to Lam Dong, especially Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai and Lam Dong, to develop detailed plans and officially launch the campaign on December 1 to mobilise all available forces for the housing effort.

A house is damaged by flood in Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)

Localities were asked to complete the repair of heavily damaged houses by December 31, while new homes and resettlement sites must be completed no later than January 31, 2026.

PM Chinh emphasised promoting self-reliance among local authorities and communities while effectively utilising all resources including state funding, donations and community contributions. Coordination with the Vietnam Fatherland Front was required to continue appealing to enterprises and donors to help affected families stabilise their lives as soon as possible.

Provinces must submit detailed implementation plans and requests for central budget support (if needed) before December 3. They must also report the total number of affected households, excluding those already supported before that date.

Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of those localities will bear full responsibility for the accuracy and integrity of reported data and for the effective, transparent and targeted use of all resources.

The Minister of National Defence and the Minister of Public Security must deploy maximum manpower to assist the localities. The Minister of Construction was asked to instruct local construction departments to propose housing designs that reflect local traditions while ensuring disaster resilience. The Minister of Agriculture and Environment must guide localities in arranging land for resettlement, to be completed before December 5. The Minister of Finance will propose central budget support for Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong, also by December 5./.