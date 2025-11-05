Campaign raises awareness against illegal fishing at Bach Long Vy port

The Border Guard, in coordination with the Coast Guard, conduct an awareness campaign against IUU fishing at Bach Long Vy Port. (Photo: VNA)

Over 350 fishermen working on 50 vessels participated in a campaign on preventing illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing on November 4 at Bach Long Vy Port, Hai Phong city.

According to Lt Col Le Viet Dung, Political Officer of the Bach Long Vy Border Guard Station, the initiative aims to help fishermen understand and comply with Vietnamese and international regulations on sustainable fishing.

During the event, authorities distributed 425 leaflets outlining IUU rules and key responsibilities for vessel owners and crews, including: obtaining proper licenses, displaying the Vietnamese flag while at sea, actively protecting maritime sovereignty, maintaining order at sea, and avoiding prohibited practices such as destroying marine resources, ecosystems, or fishing in restricted areas.

Following the campaign, vessel owners committed to comply with fishing regulations during their operations.

Bach Long Vy, the largest fishing ground in the Gulf of Tonkin, is part of the Bach Long Vy Special Zone, located more than 130 km off the coast of Hai Phong. It attracts numerous fishing vessels from Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and northern regions./.