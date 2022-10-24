Cambodian Senate leader starts official visit to Vietnam

President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum and a Cambodian high-ranking delegation have arrived in Hanoi to start a three-day official visit to Vietnam from October 24-26 at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



This is an important political activity between the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Cambodian Senate in 2022 – also the “Vietnam - Cambodia, Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Year”, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967).



It aims to contribute to strengthening the close relations and political trust between the two Parties, States and legislatures.



Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum is currently Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).



The Cambodian Senate leader’s visit after the Vietnam one by President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin is a chance for the two sides to discuss and evaluate the cooperation between the two legislative bodies over the year, contributing to reinforcing and promoting the sound neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-standing stability between the two countries.



This is the first direct meeting between Samdech Say Chhum and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue after the COVID-19 pandemic.



In recent years, the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia has developed stably.



After the two countries reopened their doors following the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, the exchange of delegations at all levels has increased, and the two countries have coordinated closely in organising a lot of activities in celebration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.



Two-way trade hit 9.54 billion USD in 2021, up 79.1% year-on-year, and 7.08 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, up 17.8% year-on-year.



To date, Vietnam has 188 valid investment projects in Cambodia with a total registered capital of 2.8 billion USD, maintaining its leading position in ASEAN and in the top five countries with the largest direct investment in Cambodia.



Cooperation in defence, security, border, education and training, science and technology, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges continue to be promoted.



Regarding the relations between the two legislative bodies, over the years, they have been well developed at both bilateral and multilateral levels. The two sides have maintained and well implemented the cooperation agreement between the two NAs signed in May 2019./.