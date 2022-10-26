Cambodian Senate leader pledges support for cooperation between friendship associations

President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum met with President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh in Hanoi on October 25 as part of the former’s official visit to Vietnam.



Samdech Say Chhum said his visit aims to consolidate cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Cambodian National Assembly and Senate, and celebrate the 55th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (June 24) and the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year.



He conveyed wishes and regards of President of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association Men Sam An to the President and members of the Vietnamese association.



The Cambodian Senate leader pledged to facilitate cooperation between the two associations, contributing to consolidating the relations between Vietnam and Cambodia.



For her part, Thanh said her association is deeply aware that the legacy created by generations of the two countries’ leaders is priceless, and the two associations should continue to preserve and promote it.



The two associations signed a cooperation agreement for 2022-2027 last August, she said, noting that the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the two associations will organise the fifth Vietnamese-Cambodian people’s cooperation and friendship meeting and review the 10-year implementation of the programme supporting Cambodian students in Vietnam in the time ahead.



The same day, Samdech Say Chhum had a working session with President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Ha Thi Nga who proposed the Cambodian leader continue his support for cooperation and exchange between female parliamentarians and leaders of the two countries, and between the two women’s associations as well as initiatives on women’s development, especially in border areas.



The VWU stands ready to welcome Cambodian female parliamentarians and leaders to visit Vietnam and exchange experience in issues of shared concern, she said.



Samdech Say Chhum stressed that the Cambodian Senate always supports and encourages the Cambodian Government to implement documents and agreements reached by the two countries./.