Cambodian PM’s Vietnam visit expected to further expand traditional friendship: Cambodian diplomat

The official visit to Vietnam from December 11-12 by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet will continue to strengthen and further expand traditional friendship between the two countries, said Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Phnom Penh, the diplomat highlighted the importance of the visit, saying this will be the Cambodian leader’s first visit to an ASEAN member country since he took office in August.

During a short period of time, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet had four meetings with his Vietnamese counterpart at international forums and conferences, he sad, adding in 2022, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh visited Cambodia.

According to Sok Chenda Sophea, in addition to mutual visits, Vietnam and Cambodia have also promoted their coordination in multilateral frameworks. The two countries attended meetings of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), Lancang-Mekong cooperation framework and ASEAN, during which the two countries discussed collaboration in fields of economy, diplomacy, security, health care and transportation. They also talked about regional and world issues of shared concern, typically food security in the current context, at bilateral meetings.

In the time to come, the two countries must continue to foster their fine relationship to bring development and prosperity to their people, he noted.

Looking back on the special relationship over the past 60 years, he said the relationship has become closer, and is looking forward to a longer future, he said. The people of Cambodia and Vietnam supported and helped each other during the wars. The year 1979 was a historical milestone when Vietnam helped Cambodia overthrow the genocidal regime.

Despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have still seen bustling trade activities, with two-way trade hitting 10.57 billion USD in 2022, more than double the figure of 5 billion USD recorded in 2020.

The two neighbours should make more efforts to boost trade, investment and tourism links, along with other areas such as industry and agriculture./.