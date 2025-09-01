Cambodian People's Party Honorary President praises Vietnam’s great victory

Honorary President of the Cambodian People's Party Samdech Heng Samrin. Photo: VNA

The presence by President of the Cambodian Senate and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Techo Hun Sen at Vietnam’s 80th National Day grand celebration demonstrates the traditional friendship, solidarity, and all-round cooperation between the two countries, and also reflects the highest regard for their political and diplomatic relations, according to CPP Honorary President Samdech Heng Samrin.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Phnom Penh, Heng Samrin, who is also Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Advisory Council to the King of Cambodia, said that this visit is an opportunity to consolidate and expand people-to-people relations, promote cultural and tourism exchanges, and enhance mutual understanding between the two countries.



The participation of the high-ranking Cambodian delegation also carries symbolic significance, highlighting traditional friendship, respect for history, and shared values, while also opening a new step forward in bilateral cooperation towards a sustainable future.



He stressed that the August Revolution on August 19, 1945 and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam on September 2, 1945 were historic events of great significance not only for the Vietnamese people but also for the national liberation movements around the world, particularly in Southeast Asia, including Cambodia.



The August Revolution was the most important event in the modern history of the Vietnamese people, bearing decisive meaning for the destiny of the Vietnamese nation up to this day, he stated, assessing that it was not only a victory in the struggle for state power but also a glorious milestone marking the end of centuries of colonial and feudal rule, opening a new era - the era of independence and freedom for the Vietnamese people.



The CPP Honorary President took the occasion to extend his congratulations to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people on this great victory.



According to him, the August Revolution left behind many profound historical lessons, particularly those regarding the great strength of national unity, the sound leadership of the Party, and the strategic vision of President Ho Chi Minh. These lessons remain intact in value and continue to illuminate the path of the Vietnamese revolution in the new era.



For Cambodia, the revolution's success became a powerful source of inspiration, demonstrating that the peoples of Southeast Asia were fully capable of rising up to win independence and liberate their nations from colonial rule. And in fact, Vietnam’s spirit of independence and self-reliance spread to Cambodia, helping to encourage the revolutionary movement and motivate Cambodian leaders in their struggle for national liberation.



Moreover, this event had an impact across the entire Southeast Asian region. Vietnam became a model for resistance movements in Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, and other countries in the region, as they witnessed a Southeast Asian nation successfully overthrow colonialism and officially gain independence. This, in turn, fuelled national spirit and anti-colonial movements in many nations.

On the international stage, the August Revolution also sent a powerful message that colonised peoples had the right to self-determination and to fight for independence. The event contributed to advancing and encouraging national liberation movements worldwide, putting pressure on colonial powers, and strengthening solidarity among nations on their path to independence, Heng Samrin emphasised.



Its success was not only of great significance for the Vietnamese nation but also resonated strongly on the international stage, becoming a symbol and a source of inspiration for colonised peoples in Asia and Africa to rise up for independence and freedom.



Bilaterally, the Cambodia–Vietnam relations are bound by strong traditional friendship, close cooperation in all fields, and mutual support and assistance between the two Parties, States, and peoples, especially during the struggles to liberate their homelands and people from the tragedies and devastation of war, he went on.



For the coming time, the CPP Honorary President proposed the two countries focus on several key areas of cooperation, such as strengthening delegation exchanges through Party, State, and mass organisation channels; enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment, transportation and infrastructure, education and human resources training, health care, tourism, people-to-people connectivity and exchanges, particularly in security and national defence./.