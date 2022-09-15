Cambodian NA leader’s Vietnam visit to Vietnam a success: official

President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin’s three-day official visit to Vietnam which concluded on September 14 has been a success, said Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Dinh Cong Sy.



Talking to the press on the outcomes of the visit, Sy said it was a highlight in the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship year 2022 and in celebration of the 55th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2022)



According to him, there were nine activities planned for the trip, including meetings between the Cambodian official and Vietnamese leaders – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



Open and frank discussions between the two sides have led to a series of agreements in increasing the exchanges of delegations at all levels and through channels, boosting people-to-people exchanges, and organising practical activities to enhance mutual understanding.



The sides also agreed to create more favourable conditions for the development of bilateral trade and investment-business, to soon sign a free border trade agreement, and to step up connectivity in transport, telecommunications, banking, tourism, and agriculture.



They said that it is important to effectively implement signed protocols and national defence-security cooperation plans, and that both sides will focus on completing the border demarcation and marker planting workload, 84% of which has so far been done.



They also reached consensus on effective cooperation in border security, preventing crimes and illegal immigration, and tackling illegal forced labour.



Concerning multilateral forums, Vietnam and Cambodia agreed to increase exchanges and consultations on strategic issues related to security and development in the region and of each country, including the East Sea issue. Vietnam affirmed it will support Cambodia in successfully hosting the 40-41 ASEAN Summit this year.



Sy went on to highlight that the two NAs, meanwhile, agreed to boost exchanges, experience sharing, and mutual understanding in terms of building institutions and completing the law serving post-pandemic socio-economic recovery./.