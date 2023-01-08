Making news
Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command extends Tet wishes to Ca Mau, Hau Giang
In his meetings with the two Vietnamese localities’ leaders, Lt. Gen. El Sa Mun, Deputy Chief of the Staff of the Guard High Command, affirmed that Cambodia always remembers in mind the merits and help of Vietnam for its struggle for liberation from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.
On the occasion of the coming Lunar New Year, he wished that the leaders, officers and armed forces of Ca Mau and Bac Lieu will well fulfill all the tasks assigned by the Party, State and people.
Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Ca Mau province Nguyen Tien Hai emphasised that Ca Mau in particular and Vietnam in general always keep a close watch on the continuous development of Cambodia.
Hai expressed his belief that in 2023, Cambodia will successfully host many regional and international events, and realise its socio-economic development goals.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Van Hoa, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hau Giang, said that the province has gained remarkable post-COVID-19 socio-economic development results, thanks to the direction of the Government, and the support of ministries, sectors and localities as well as the help of Cambodian provinces and the Royal Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command.
He expressed his hope that the Guard High Command will continue assisting and coordinating with Hau Giang’s armed forces in ensuring security and order in order to contribute to maintaining peace and stability for development./.