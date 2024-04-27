Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway to help drive south-central region's economy

A view of the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway. (Photo: VNA)

The four-lane road was invested with over 8.92 trillion VND (nearly 352 million USD) in the form of public-private partnership (PPP) and has a designed maximum speed of 90km per hour.

As one of the five sections of the Ho Chi Minh City - Nha Trang Expressway, it runs through the provinces of Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, and Binh Thuan, expected to catalyse economic development in the south-central region.

Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa People’s Committee Tran Hoa Nam said the completion of this expressway helps with seamless transportation connectivity from HCM City to south-central localities, thus further promoting the development in the region. In particular, his province now has favourable conditions to attract investment and strongly develop tourism, logistics, and goods transportation.

Highlighting the project's importance to connecting south-central localities with HCM City, Le Huyen, Vice Chairman of the Ninh Thuan People’s Committee, said the expressway makes it easier for Ninh Thuan to take advantage of the region's strengths to boost economic development, especially in the fields of tourism, transportation, and logistics.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Binh Thuan People’s Committee Nguyen Minh expected the project to help regional localities make strides in tourism development./.