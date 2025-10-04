Making news
Cai Mep - Thi Vai: Vietnam's World-Class Port Powerhouse
This momentum has created a favorable environment for Ho Chi Minh City's (HCMC) maritime logistics sector following the merger of Ba Ria - Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces into HCMC in early July 2025. Building upon the strong foundation of the existing Cai Mep - Thi Vai International Port and the Can Gio International Transshipment Port construction project—for which the Prime Minister approved the investment policy in early 2025—the goal is now clearly set: to transform this international port cluster into a modern, highly efficient global maritime center.
With its remarkably modern infrastructure, the Cai Mep - Thi Vai International Port features three container berths totaling 890m in length, three barge berths totaling 270m, and a 55-ha container yard with a capacity for nearly 51,500 TEU. Equipped with 10 STS quayside cranes, 22 yard cranes, three specialized barge cranes, a diverse fleet of stackers and prime movers, and highly professional operational procedures, the port ensures optimal reception and handling of the most modern generations of vessels worldwide. This significantly shortens the shipping time for import/export goods between the Southern region and other countries, avoiding the previous necessity of transiting through the Port of Singapore.
Having achieved the status of an international seaport, Cai Mep - Thi Vai International Port has become a vital maritime and logistics hub for the Southern provinces and the region. Officially operational since early 2011, the port is located within a waterway channel widely regarded as Vietnam’s finest and most convenient. The port is committed to providing customers with world-class container port and logistics services.
With guaranteed channel depth, compliant wharf areas and turning basins, and modern facilities and equipment, the port is currently one of the region's most vibrant hubs for domestic and international waterway trade and transshipment. Notably, it is capable of servicing super-vessels with capacities up to 160,000 DWT (equivalent to 14,000 TEU).