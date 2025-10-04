Cai Mep - Thi Vai: Vietnam's World-Class Port Powerhouse

The Spanish mega container vessel M/V OOCL, with a capacity of 24,188 TEU and operated by the OOCL shipping line, during its inaugural voyage connecting Asia and Europe.

This momentum has created a favorable environment for Ho Chi Minh City's (HCMC) maritime logistics sector following the merger of Ba Ria - Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces into HCMC in early July 2025. Building upon the strong foundation of the existing Cai Mep - Thi Vai International Port and the Can Gio International Transshipment Port construction project—for which the Prime Minister approved the investment policy in early 2025—the goal is now clearly set: to transform this international port cluster into a modern, highly efficient global maritime center.

The vessel COSCO SHIPPING ROSE calls at Tan Cang - Cai Mep Thi Vai Terminal on October 24, 2023.

Warehousing and import/export cargo at Tan Cang - Cai Mep Thi Vai Terminal, which belongs to the Cai Mep - Thi Vai port system..

Containers stacked in the yard at Saigon-SSA International Terminal (SSIT), which belongs to the Cai Mep - Thi Vai port system.

With its remarkably modern infrastructure, the Cai Mep - Thi Vai International Port features three container berths totaling 890m in length, three barge berths totaling 270m, and a 55-ha container yard with a capacity for nearly 51,500 TEU. Equipped with 10 STS quayside cranes, 22 yard cranes, three specialized barge cranes, a diverse fleet of stackers and prime movers, and highly professional operational procedures, the port ensures optimal reception and handling of the most modern generations of vessels worldwide. This significantly shortens the shipping time for import/export goods between the Southern region and other countries, avoiding the previous necessity of transiting through the Port of Singapore.

Overview of vessels calling at Tan Cang - Cai Mep Thi Vai Terminal and Saigon-SSA International Terminal (SSIT), both part of the Cai Mep - Thi Vai port system.

The vessel MSC ALEXANDRA, with a deadweight of 165,908 tons and a length of 365.5m, calls at SSIT Port to load and unload nearly 12,000 TEU of cargo.



Having achieved the status of an international seaport, Cai Mep - Thi Vai International Port has become a vital maritime and logistics hub for the Southern provinces and the region. Officially operational since early 2011, the port is located within a waterway channel widely regarded as Vietnam’s finest and most convenient. The port is committed to providing customers with world-class container port and logistics services.

The Mo Nhat Bridge, spanning the river of the same name, is 696m long with a 20m cross-section (four lanes), connecting the Cai Mep - Thi Vai port system to National Highway 51 and the Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, thereby facilitating the international transshipment of goods.



With guaranteed channel depth, compliant wharf areas and turning basins, and modern facilities and equipment, the port is currently one of the region's most vibrant hubs for domestic and international waterway trade and transshipment. Notably, it is capable of servicing super-vessels with capacities up to 160,000 DWT (equivalent to 14,000 TEU).