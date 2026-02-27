Ca Mau steps up efforts to help with removing IUU fishing yellow card

Fishing vessels anchor at Ganh Hao fishing port in Ca Mau province. Photo: VNA

As one of Vietnam’s key fishing hubs with a large offshore fleet and extensive fishing grounds, the southernmost province of Ca Mau is intensifying efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, joining nationwide efforts to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” lifted and promote a transparent, responsible and sustainable fisheries sector.

Authorities in Ca Mau have mobilised the entire political system to raise awareness and strengthen compliance among fishermen.

At Ganh Hao fishing port – one of the province’s busiest, border guards have worked closely with local authorities to conduct mobile communication campaigns, visiting vessels directly to distribute leaflets and provide guidance on anti-IUU fishing regulations.

Fishing boats are strictly inspected before departure to ensure full documentation and functioning vessel monitoring systems (VMS). Any vessel with inactive tracking equipment is not allowed to leave port.

Thanks to coordinated efforts among border guards, local authorities and fishing associations, most vessels now maintain VMS connectivity, keep fishing logs and report catch volumes and operating areas in line with regulations.

Since the beginning of the year, cases of signal loss or violations of maritime boundaries have dropped significantly, showing fishermen's improved compliance, said Captain Phan Minh Vuong, head of the Ganh Hao border checkpoint.

With better awareness, more than 1,300 vessel owners from both in and outside the province have signed commitments not to encroach on foreign waters, according to head of the Ganh Hoa border guard station Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Nguyen.

Enhanced communications and enforcement have led to stronger voluntary compliance among fishermen. Many now strictly follow procedures when entering and leaving ports, maintain tracking signals at sea and declare catch origins.

Local fishermen said lifting the EC’s yellow card would help raise export prices and improve incomes. They have also actively reminded one another to operate only within Vietnam’s waters, recognising that legal and responsible fishing ensures stable market access and long-term livelihoods.

Ca Mau currently has over 5,200 fishing vessels, including nearly 1,900 vehicles longer than 15 metres, with 100% equipped with VMS. The province operates six fishing ports and five storm shelters, three of which are designated ports capable of certifying the origin of harvested seafood.

The province has been a pioneer in building a vessel tracking system, developing digital management software and establishing Vietnam’s first IUU office. All vessels over 15 metres are subject to control at designated ports while port entry and exit are closely supervised.

To Hoai Phuong, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, said combating IUU fishing is essential not only for protecting marine resources but also for maintaining the credibility of Vietnamese seafood in export markets.

In 2026, Ca Mau will intensify anti-IUU fishing efforts, including conducting inspections, updating high-risk vessel data on digital systems, and upgrading fishing ports and infrastructure. Looking ahead to 2026–2030, the province aims to make marine and coastal economic activities a growth pillar, thus promoting green and circular development, as well as international integration./.