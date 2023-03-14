Making news
Ca Mau-Nam Du-Phu Quoc boat service to resume on March 18
The Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company, a high-speed boat service operator, has announced that the boat service will run once a week on Saturday for the first two weeks (March 18 and 25).
It will depart at 9am from Ong Doc Passenger Port in Song Doc in Ca Mau province.
From March 28, the service on the Ca Mau-Nam Du and Nam Du-Phu Quoc routes will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Meanwhile, the Phu Quoc-Nam Du and Nam Du-Ca Mau routes are scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The company will offer the service every day starting from April 8.
Each trip on the Ca Mau-Nam Du-Phu Quoc route takes about three hours and 15 minutes.
It uses catamaran passenger boats able to carry 600 passengers each.
The boat service was put into operation in July 2020 and was expected to offer a new travel experience to tourists and help boost tourism in Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces. However, the pandemic outbreak caused the service to temporarily stop.
Nam Du and Phu Quoc islands are among the most popular tourist destinations in Kien Giang, attracting many domestic and foreign tourists each year./.