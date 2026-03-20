Ca Mau intensifies vessel management to prevent IUU fishing

Stepping up communication efforts and enforcement against IUU violations in Ca Mau. Photo: VNA

Authorities in the southernmost province of Ca Mau are stepping up measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, aiming to have the European Commission’s (EC) “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood lifted.

The provincial People’s Committee has directed departments, sectors and localities to strengthen coordination among the Department of Agriculture and Environment, border guards, fisheries surveillance and public security forces to detect and handle violations early and from afar.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su said that with its extensive mangrove and cajuput forests and large fishing grounds, Ca Mau has identified the protection of aquatic resources and wild animals as a key task. The Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee has issued a directive to enhance leadership in combating destructive fishing practices.

Communication efforts have been intensified, with more than 4,200 campaigns organised, drawing over 125,000 participants. Nearly 29,600 households have signed commitments not to use banned fishing methods such as explosives, electric shocks, and toxic chemicals, while 650 electrofishing devices have been voluntarily handed over.

The provincial Department of Public Security deployed professional measures to prevent IUU fishing, focusing on illegal fishing in foreign waters and cross-border smuggling. Police have coordinated with forces in southern coastal localities to target individuals and networks involved in organising illegal overseas fishing trips.

Authorities have also stepped up legal dissemination through various forms, including community sessions and mock trials. In the first months of this year, dozens of awareness campaigns attracted thousands of participants, helping residents better understand regulations and report violations.

At the same time, a thorough review of all fishing vessels was carried out to improve management and ensure they follow regulations. These steps have helped prevent violations in the fisheries sector.

Nguyen Minh Luan, a resident of Hamlet 14 in Vinh Hau commune, said that through communication sessions organised by the commune police, he has gained a clear understanding of legal regulations when fishing at sea.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Quoc Khai, Deputy Chief of Vinh Hau commune Police, noted that local police regularly coordinate with border guards and grassroots security forces to disseminate legal regulations on fisheries exploitation to households, especially those operating fishing vessels. They also encourage residents to sign commitments against illegal fishing, thereby helping maintain political security and social order in the locality.

Alongside prevention efforts, police forces have stepped up coordination and information sharing with relevant agencies to spot and address violations. Investigations are ramping up to enforce tough penalties on those organising or facilitating illegal fishing activities overseas.

Provincial authorities emphasised that, alongside the strong involvement of competent agencies, fishermen must enhance their awareness and voluntarily comply with regulations, particularly the EC’s recommendations. Such collective efforts are crucial to protecting marine resources, maintaining maritime security, promoting sustainable development, and ultimately securing the removal of the EC’s “yellow card” warning./.