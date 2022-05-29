Making news
Ca Mau equips all offshore fishing boats with monitoring device
All boats, 15m long and above, are required to keep the monitoring device active during their fishing trips.
The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development sees the device as an important solution to manage the fishing boats directly and continuously.
It is also an important solution to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities, the department says.
With the installation of the device, violations by fishing boats have reduced significantly, it adds.
Chau Cong Bang, deputy director of the department, said that to fight IUU fishing activities, the province has instructed its fishing ports to keep fishermen, boat owners and captains aware of relevant regulations and updates.
Fishing boats that return to ports after off-shore trips have to comply with rules related to declaring catch details, he added.
Nguyen Quang Hung, deputy head of the National Directorate of Fisheries, said Ca Mau has achieved positive results in fighting IUU fishing activities.
The province should further strengthen implementation of measures to prevent violations, he said.
With a coastline of 254km and three sides bordering sea, the province has large offshore fishing advantages and potential.
In total, it has about 5,000 fishing boats, most of them involved in near shore fishing.
The province has recorded a seafood catch of 77,000 tonnes so far this year, reaching 33.5 percent of its annual target, according to the department./.