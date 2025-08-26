Ca Mau enforces crackdown on IUU fishing to save seafood trade

Border Guard Squadron 2, under the Ca Mau provincial Border Guard Command, launches a sea patrol mission in combination with communication campaigns to encourage fishermen to prevent and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. (Photo: VNA)

The southernmost province of Ca Mau is ramping up a crackdown on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as Vietnam fights to ditch the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning that has been slapped on its seafood exports.

At the heart of this crackdown lies Ganh Hao commune, a bustling fishing hub, where more than 400 vessels were among the province’s largest fleets. Local authorities and agencies have staged a series of outreach campaigns to educate fishermen on the anti-IUU fishing rules.

The Coast Guard Region 4 Command teamed up with local officials to distribute leaflets and brief fishermen on Vietnam’s Coast Guard Law, alongside Party and State policies curbing IUU fishing. The unit even staged a mock trial to show fishermen what happens when they break the rules, followed by direct discussions with them to push compliance and eco-friendly practices.

Meanwhile, the provincial Border Guard Command has tightened its grip on the seas, intensifying patrols to keep local boats from straying into foreign waters. Its Commander Col. Ha Van Thanh mentioned meticulous plans, crafted under directives from the Vietnam Border Guard Command and the provincial People’s Committee, to ensure that local fishermen stay within legal bounds.

Ca Mau boasts a fleet of nearly 5,300 registered fishing boats. All have been equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS), with 99.2% transmitting signals in sync with the national tracking system under round-the-clock surveillance. Every boat entering or leaving port is scrutinised, its seafood haul tracked at landing sites, with traceability rules enforced to ensure transparency. Violators face penalties under existing regulations.

The Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee has issued an action plan, mandating that all vessel owners and captains sign pledges to adhere to fishing regulations, with all records digitised and stored for quick access. The province is also racing to update vessel-owner information in the national fisheries database, a step toward a unified vessel identification system.

Ca Mau has vowed tougher enforcement, with administrative and criminal penalties for non-compliant vessels. Boats that lose VMS connectivity, cross maritime boundaries, operate with expired licenses or registrations, or fail to complete ownership transfers will face sanctions./.