Making news
Ca Mau continues drastic measures to effectively monitor fishing vessels
The southernmost province of Ca Mau is pushing ahead with measures to monitor and manage its fishing fleet effectively to eradicate violations relating to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Colonel Pham Anh Chuong, Commander of the provincial Border Guard, said the force has been focusing on communications to encourage all vessel owners and captains to sign a commitment not to violate foreign waters for fishing, and to voluntarily and seriously comply with legal regulations. Port entries and departures by all fishing vessels will continued to be strictly monitored so as resolutely not to allow unqualified vehicles to operate at sea.
At the same time, he noted, the force will make full use of information technology to serve the management, examination, and control of local fishing vessels and combat IUU fishing.
Vice Chairman of the Ca Mau provincial People's Committee Le Van Su said that the administration has directed relevant agencies and units to strengthen and adopt various measures to prevent, minimise, and eliminate IUU fishing activities in local waters, as well as put an end to Ca Mau vessels and fishermen's illegal fishing in foreign waters, thereby helping with efforts to have the European Commission (EC)'s "yellow card" warning lifted, promote sustainable and responsible fisheries development, and safeguard national security.
In particular, the province is pressing on with drastic and comprehensive management solutions to prevent and strictly handle violations. All IUU fishing cases will be investigated, verified, sanctioned, and criminally prosecuted if there is sufficient basis, Su said.
The province is striving to ensure that all local fishermen understand the anti-IUU fishing regulations, along with new legal rules on the exploitation and protection of aquatic resources, especially Resolution No. 04/2024/NQ-HDTP, dated June 12, 2024, of the Council of Judges of the Supreme People's Court guiding the enforcement of a number of provisions of the Penal Code on criminal prosecution for acts related to illegal exploitation, trading, and transportation of aquatic products.
In addition, owners of the vessels at high risk of committing IUU fishing will be persuarded to pledge not to take their vehicles to the sea if they fail to meet requirements. High-risk vessels will also be closely monitored to ensure that 100% of their digital records meet requirements for timely provision upon request of the EC inspection team or central agencies.
Ca Mau targets no more local vessels detained for illegal operations in foreign waters, the Vice Chairman added.
Coastal localities across Vietnam are ramping up efforts to combat IUU fishing in accordance with recommendations of the EC, towards the goal of having the "yellow card" warning lifted.
The EC issued a “yellow card” warning for Vietnam in this regard in 2017. The "yellow card" is followed by a "green card" if the problem is resolved or a "red card" if it is not. A “red card” may lead to a ban on aquatic exports to the EU./.