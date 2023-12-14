Lotus field on Long An Lake.

Known as "Halong Bay on land" of the Southern region with its picturesque natural scenery, Buu Long Tourist Area in Dong Nai province serves as both a tourist destination and a preferred spot for entertainment and leisure activities for numerous travelers near and far.

Buu Long Tourist Area, situated about 30km east of Ho Chi Minh City, is considered a precious gem of Dong Nai province. This place embodies the raw beauty of mountains, rivers, lakes, and caves, which, over time, has been nurtured by nature's touch and human intervention, creating a charming and enchanting landscape.

Besides its natural wonders, this place also features a cluster of artificial lakes comprising the Long Van and Long An lakes, situated adjacent to each other. Accompanying these lakes are the two mountain clusters of Binh Dien and Long Son Thach Dong, majestically positioned amidst the water bodies. Therefore, visitors can easily take boat trips to explore the beauty surrounding the lakes when they come here.

Furthermore, visiting the Buu Long Tourist Area offers travelers the opportunity to admire various spiritual architectural structures such as the Mountain Pagoda, Thien Hau Ancient Temple, Co Buu Long Pagoda, Long Son Thach Dong Pagoda, among others. Alongside these, there are many modern and engaging activities like bumper cars, horse-drawn carriage rides, dinosaur parks, the secret of Co Loa Citadel, which collectively promise an exciting and unforgettable trip for visitors.

Poetic scenery at the tourist area.

The Long An Mountain, situated to the east of the Buu Long Tourist Area, spans an area of approximately 3 hectares. It stands as the highest peak within the Buu Long tourist site, boasting a geologically distinctive foundation primarily composed of green stone adorned with intriguing formations, interspersed with lush and captivating green vegetation.

Covering a total area of 8.7 ha to the north of Buu Long, Binh Dien Mountain captivates visitors with hundreds of ancient trees naturally sprouting across the area. Additionally, numerous large rocks with diverse shapes stimulate the imagination of tourists. Particularly striking is the view from the summit of Binh Dien Mountain, where visitors can behold the unique and sacred Buu Long Ancient Pagoda and Buu Thap Monastery from a stunning aerial perspective. These two renowned ancient temples play significant roles in the spiritual life of the local people.

Moreover, standing atop Binh Dien Mountain, tourists can behold the entirety of the Buu Long Tourist Area's cluster of lakes and experience the picturesque and majestic landscape of mountains and water bodies that exude tranquility and grandeur.

When visiting the Buu Long Tourist Area, tourists cannot overlook the historical site of the Mountain Pagoda (or Co Buu Long Pagoda), an ancient temple constructed by the Zen master Buu Long in 1616. This temple not only boasts unique architecture but also preserves numerous precious artifacts. Among them are 14 pairs of ancient wooden couplets measuring 4×0.4 meters each, 9 wooden horizontal lacquered boards, historical scriptures, a pair of wooden golden deers standing at 0.5 meters, antique porcelain plates and ancient Buddhist artifacts.

The Prehistoric Zone, spanning across two hectares, recreates various prehistoric animals in gigantic and lifelike dimensions. Skillful arrangement allows these creatures to blend seamlessly with nature, creating an immersive experience where they appear integrated into the environment rather than separate entities. This area is home to numerous species such as white peacocks, green-winged parrots, green parrots, and swans.

It can be said that the Buu Long Tourist Area, with its diverse and captivating range of services, has provided visitors with truly enjoyable and meaningful experiences, perfect for spending quality time with family and loved ones during leisurely breaks.