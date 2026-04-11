Bunpimay celebration in Da Nang boosts Vietnam – Laos ties

Delegates take part in traditional Lao rituals during the Bunpimay New Year celebration. Photo: VNA



The Bunpimay 2569 Lao New Year festival took place on April 10 at the Lao Consulate General in Da Nang, attracting about 500 participants.

Held annually as a key people-to-people diplomacy activity, the event continues to strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

The celebration brought together city leaders, representatives from local agencies, armed forces and educational institutions, along with intellectuals, businesses and partners engaged in Laos-related cooperation. Among international guests were Lao Consul General in Da Nang Vonekham Chueangmanivong, Consuls General of China, Russia, Japan and the Republic of Korea, as well as Lao consulate staff and students studying in the city.

Addressing the event, Vonekham Chueangmanivong welcomed the steady deepening of Laos–Vietnam relations, noting that the recent upgrade of the ties with the inclusion of the “strategic cohesion” content underscores both countries’ shared commitment to advancing cooperation in a new phase.

She also praised the growing partnership between Da Nang and Lao localities, highlighting the city’s practical support and attention to the welfare of Lao students.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Anh Tuan, in his Bunpimay greetings, reaffirmed Da Nang’s commitment to strengthening ties with central and southern Lao provinces. The city, he noted, has been rolling out effective cooperation programmes across multiple sectors, including diplomacy, trade, education, health care, defence and social welfare.

On the occasion, local universities and colleges awarded 104 scholarships to disadvantaged students from central and southern Laos, covering tuition, living expenses, accommodation and related support to facilitate their studies.

The event also featured traditional Lao rituals such as the baci (wrist-tying) ceremony, Buddha bathing and lam vong dance, alongside cultural and culinary exchanges celebrating the shared heritage of Vietnam and Laos./.