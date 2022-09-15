Buddhists carry out social activities worth over 500 million USD

The board for charitable and social affairs of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee and its chapters nationwide have carried out charitable and social activities totalling over 12 trillion VND (508 million USD) during 2017 - 2022.



The information was released at a conference looking into Buddhist affairs during the 8th tenure (2017 - 2022) and tasks for the 9th tenure (2022 - 2027) held by the board in Ho Chi Minh City on September 14.



Most Venerable Thich Quang Tung, Vice President of the Executive Council of the VBS Central Committee and head of the board, said during the last tenure, the board has implemented an effective charitable programme to join hands with the State and local authorities in the COVID-19 combat, raise funds to assist disadvantaged people, and carry out social security activities.



Tra Quang Thanh, Director for the southern region’s religious affairs at the Government’s Committee for Religious Affairs, highly valued the board’s achievements and expressed his belief that it will build on the attainments to continue fulfilling Buddhist tasks and actively taking part in the VBS and the State’s social security activities, thereby contributing to the great national solidarity and the VBS’s development./.