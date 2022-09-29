Making news
Buckwheat Flower Festival returns to Ha Giang in November
The event will be held on November 26, Quy said, adding that Ha Giang has grown nearly 400 hectares of buckwheat which are expected to be in blossom from mid-October to late December.
Themed “Karst Plateau Vitality”, this year’s festival will feature a series of side events, including an exhibition of local “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) and signature agricultural products, a marathon named “Running on Happiness Route”, and an auto and a motorbike race.
There will be a Kayak and a SUP (racing paddle board) race on iconic Nho Que River.
Visitors can also enjoy the view of a floral road on Dong Van ancient street as well as various folk games of ethnic minorities, sports events and traditional cuisine.
Buckwheat flowers on the Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark have become a tourist icon of Ha Giang Province. Not only used as a traditional food of ethnic people, flowers of the grain also bring a poetic beauty, creating a unique feature in the mountainous highlands.