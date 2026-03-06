Bru–Van Kieu community in Quang Tri gear up for early voting

Bru - Van Kieu ethnic minority people in Truong Son Commune, Quang Tri Province, review election regulations. Photo: VNA

According to the provincial Election Committee, three polling stations in Truong Son commune – located in Hoi Ray, Nuoc Dang and Doc May villages – will organise voting on March 8, seven days before the nationwide election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, to make it easier for residents in remote areas where travel remains difficult to cast their ballots.



In Hoi Ray village, the road from the bank of the Long Dai River leading to the settlement has recently been concreted, making travel more convenient. The village currently has 34 households with 145 residents, including 82 eligible voters. The voter list has been publicly posted at the community house and no complaints have been recorded so far.



Ho Ba, head of Hoi Ray village, said the remote location means many residents still rely on boats or small ferries for transportation. He noted that organising early voting is a practical solution to help people participate more easily.



Similar preparations are underway in Nuoc Dang village, where local authorities have assisted residents in decorating the polling area, posting voter lists and disseminating election information.



Ho Van Hoa, head of Nuoc Dang village, said regular community meetings have been held to explain the significance of the election and encourage residents to participate.



Across Truong Son commune, the election atmosphere has spread through villages as residents of different ages join in preparations, strengthening community bonds ahead of the important political event.



Young voters are also showing strong enthusiasm. For many members of the Bru–Van Kieu community, the election is not only a major political event but also an opportunity to exercise their civic rights and contribute to the development of their homeland.



Ho Thi Hieu, an 18-year-old first-time voter, has been regularly helping villagers prepare the polling site. As this is her first time voting, Hieu noted that she has spent time learning about the candidates and hopes to cast her vote for representatives who care about the lives of people in remote, mountainous areas.



The active interest of young voters reflects growing political awareness within ethnic minority communities. Many residents have taken the initiative to research candidates before making their choices.



Truong Son commune currently has more than 2,280 households with over 8,290 residents and nearly 5,270 voters. The commune has six electoral units and 25 polling stations. Local authorities have sent working groups to villages to assist with preparations and guide election teams to ensure procedures are carried out in accordance with regulations.



Hoang Manh Ha, Chairman of the communal People’s Committee and head of the commune’s Election Committee, said communication activities were launched early so that voters could access information about candidates.



Local residents have been encouraged to study the list and profiles of candidates early, thus choosing representatives who are capable, ethical and dedicated to serving the people, Ha added.



For the Bru–Van Kieu community, each ballot is not only a civic right but also a vote of confidence in the future of their villages and aspirations for a better and more prosperous life./.