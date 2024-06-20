Making news
Bronze statue of Goddess Durga repatriated
A bronze statue of Goddess Durga arrived in Vietnam on June 18 and is being kept at the National Museum of History in Hanoi to serve researching and exhibiting activities, the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on June 20.
The ancient statue of the Vietnamese origin is 191cm long and 101kg weigh, depicting the image of the Hindu goddess Durga and having great historical, cultural and art values. It reflects the cultural, religious life and beliefs in the history of Champa community - an important part constituting the diversity and unity in the community of Vietnamese ethnic groups. Along with enriching the collection of artefacts on Vietnamese culture and history, the reception of the statue also realises the antiquities repatriation policy, preventing loss of cultural property and heritage.
The repatriation of the statue, which was illegally trafficked into the US, is a result of cooperation between Vietnam, the US, and the UK.
It is also an outcome of Vietnam's efforts to implement the commitments of the 1970 UNESCO Convention on measures to prohibit the illegal export, import, and transfer of ownership of cultural property.
Earlier in August 2023, the Vietnamese Embassy in the US informed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the detention of a four-armed goddess Durga during an investigation into illegal antiquities trafficking.
In February 2024, the Arts Council England granted permission to the Vietnam National Museum of History to bring the bronze statue to Vietnam./.