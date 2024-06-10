British University Vietnam, foreign ministry’s language centre forge cooperation

At signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the British University Vietnam (BUV) and the Centre for Foreign Affairs and Languages Training (CEFALT) of Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

British University Vietnam (BUV) and the Centre for Foreign Affairs and Languages Training (CEFALT) of Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have joined forces in an alliance to enhance language education and lifelong learning in Ho Chi Minh City.



The collaboration, sealed with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed last month by Prof. Rick Bennett – BUV Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice President and Mai Anh Thai – CEFALT Director, aims to elevate language teaching standards and foster continuous learning opportunities.



The signing ceremony, graced by Emily Hamblin - the British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City - and Tran Phuoc Anh - Director General of the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs - marked a significant a milestone in this endeavour.



This partnership focuses on enhancing foreign language training and English education through innovative teacher training programmes and exchange initiatives. The partnership will also spearhead joint research and development initiatives to improve educational approaches, including modern teaching methods and the incorporation of AI into education.



Notably, BUV’s School of Pathways, English and Lifelong Learning (SPELL) and CEFALT will jointly develop the BUV-HCMC Lifelong Learning Centre at CEFALT to promote British education, exchange knowledge between BUV and partners, organisations and businesses in Ho Chi Minh City.



Witnessing the meaningful milestone, Emily Hamblin - the British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City said: “BUV, known as the premium UK education hub in Vietnam, has been a beacon of British education excellence in Vietnam and since 2008. BUV has continually demonstrated its commitment to providing world-class education and fostering international partnerships. Likewise, CEFALT's dedication to enhancing language proficiency and professional skills aligns perfectly with BUV's vision for holistic education”.



The Consul General expressed a strong belief that the promotion of training programmes for educators, staff and professionals in English language proficiency and essential skills is about more than just improving individual capabilities; it is also about uplifting Vietnam's capacity in human workforce development, empowering communities, driving innovation and fostering lifelong learning.



Prof. Dr. Raymond Gordon - BUV Vice-Chancellor and President - said: “BUV and CEFALT are committed to enhancing the quality of the workforce by implementing comprehensive train-the-trainer programmes, ensuring that educators are well-equipped to inspire and educate future generations. This partnership embodies our shared vision of fostering a vibrant, knowledgeable, and skilled community”.



Mai Anh Thai - CEFALT Director - said: “The collaboration between BUV and CEFALT extends beyond academic pursuits. Together, we envision the establishment of the BUV-HCMC Lifelong Learning Center at CEFALT, a testament to our commitment to promoting the British education system and fostering knowledge exchange within the vibrant landscape of Ho Chi Minh City.”



The collaboration between BUV and CEFALT aims to introduce innovative programmemes, facilitate knowledge exchange and improve learning opportunities for students, educators and professionals in Ho Chi Minh City and the surrounding areas. This initiative is the latest effort by BUV, a trusted partner of both the Vietnamese and UK governments, to bridge the nations and connect people and cultures through education, as it has done for the past 15 years.



BUV is the first and only international university in Vietnam authorised to deliver university degrees from the UK.



BUV is Vietnam's first and only 5-star Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) certified institution, as well as the first university in Vietnam and ASEAN to receive global quality accreditation by QAA, the Quality Assurance Agency for UK Higher Education.



BUV's dynamic curriculum is designed to stay ahead of industry trends by combining theory and practice, ensuring that 100% of students are employed or pursuing higher education within three months of graduation. The expansive 6.5-hectare campus, with a total planned investment of 165 million USD, embodies sustainability and offers an enriching environment for academic and personal development./.