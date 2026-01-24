General Secretary of 14th Party Central Committee To Lam. Photo: VNA

The following is a brief biography of the Party leader:



– Full name: To Lam



– Date of birth: July 10, 1957



– Date of Party admission: August 22, 1981



– Native place: Hung Yen province



Positions:



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in the 13th and 14 tenures



– Member of the Party Central Committee's Political Bureau in the 12th, 13th and 14th tenures



– Member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th tenures



– President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Chairman of the Council for National Defence and Security: 2024



– Secretary of the Central Military Commission: since August 2024



– Head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena



– Deputy to the National Assembly in the 14th and 15th tenures



– Political theory: High-level



– Professional expertise: Law – Security



– Academic title, degree: Professor of Security Science, PhD in Laws



SUMMARY OF CAREER



– 1974–1979: Student at the People’s Security University (now the People’s Security Academy)



– 1979–2010: Working at the Ministry of Public Security



– 2010–2016: Deputy Minister of Public Security



– 2016–2024: Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Minister of Public Security



– January 2019: Promoted to the rank of General of the People’s Public Security



– 2024: President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam



– August 3, 2024: Elected as General Secretary of the 13th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee by the Party Central Committee



– January 22, 2026: Elected as member of the 14th Party Central Committee, the 2026–2031 tenure, at the 14th National Party Congress



– January 23, 2026: Unanimously elected as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee at the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee./.