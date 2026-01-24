  General Secretary of 14th Party Central Committee To Lam. Photo: VNA   

The following is a brief biography of the Party leader:

– Full name: To Lam

– Date of birth: July 10, 1957

– Date of Party admission: August 22, 1981

– Native place: Hung Yen province

Positions:

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in the 13th and 14 tenures

– Member of the Party Central Committee's Political Bureau in the 12th, 13th and 14th tenures

– Member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th tenures

– President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Chairman of the Council for National Defence and Security: 2024

– Secretary of the Central Military Commission: since August 2024

– Head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena

– Deputy to the National Assembly in the 14th and 15th tenures

– Political theory: High-level

– Professional expertise: Law – Security

– Academic title, degree: Professor of Security Science, PhD in Laws

SUMMARY OF CAREER

– 1974–1979: Student at the People’s Security University (now the People’s Security Academy)

– 1979–2010: Working at the Ministry of Public Security

– 2010–2016: Deputy Minister of Public Security

– 2016–2024: Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Minister of Public Security

– January 2019: Promoted to the rank of General of the People’s Public Security

– 2024: President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

– August 3, 2024: Elected as General Secretary of the 13th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee by the Party Central Committee

– January 22, 2026: Elected as member of the 14th Party Central Committee, the 2026–2031 tenure, at the 14th National Party Congress

– January 23, 2026: Unanimously elected as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee at the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee./.