Brief biography of comrade To Lam
The following is the biography of comrade To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
- Date of birth: July 10, 1957, Ethnicity: Kinh
- Native place: Nghia Tru commune, Van Giang district, Hung Yen province
- Place of residence: No. 64 Phan Dinh Phung, Quan Thanh ward, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi
- Date of Party admission: August 22, 1981
- Academic title, degree: Professor, Doctor in Laws
- Member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th and 13th tenures
- Member of the Party Central Committee's Political Bureau in the 12th and 13th tenures
- Deputy to the National Assembly in the 14th and 15th tenures.
- Deputy Minister of Public Security: 2010 – 2016
- Minister of Public Security: 2016 – 2024
- Promoted to the rank of General of the People’s Public Security in January 2019
- President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam: 2024
- On August 3, 2024: Elected by the Party Central Committee as the General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam./.