Bridges – lever for Mekong Delta region’s development
In early March, the Land Fund Development Centre of Tien Giang province completed the payment of compensation for the remaining 90 out of the 435 households in My Tho city affected by the construction of Rach Mieu 2 bridge which crosses Tien River and connects Ben Tre and Tien Giang provinces.
The project has a total length of more than 17.5km (including the bridge and roads leading to it), and a total investment of 5.17 trillion VND (219 million USD). It is expected to be completed by 2025.
Also crossing Tien river, My Thuan 2 bridge linking Tien Giang with Vinh Long is scheduled to be completed by December this year. The 6km bridge has a total investment of over 5 trillion VND from the State budget.
Vice Chairman of the Tien Giang provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan said that these projects are significant, necessary and urgent to the localities, contributing to socio-economic and culture development and defence and security assurance of the entire Mekong Delta region.
Along with the projects currently underway, the Government, ministries, sectors and localities are working hard to begin construction on others.
Specifically, the Ministry of Transport has just approved an investment project on building Dai Ngai bridge crossing Hau river and connecting Tra Vinh and Soc Trang provinces with an investment of nearly 8 trillion VND. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.
In February, the People's Committee of Can Tho city proposed building O Mon bridge construction investment project across Hau river linking the city with Dong Thap province.
In late 2022, Ben Tre and Vinh Long also agreed to approve the intention of building Dinh Khao bridge crossing Co Chien river.
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that in the 2021-2025 period, the total capital sourced from the State budget for projects in the region is estimated at about 320 trillion VND, up 23.3% compared to the 2016-2020 period./