Bridge in northern province swept away by floodwaters

Phong Chau Bridge, spanning the Hong River and connecting Lam Thao District with Tam Nong District, was partially swept away by floodwaters amid serious downpours triggered by Typhoon Yagi.

The incident took place around 10am Monday morning, according to the Phu Tho Provincial People's Committee.

As reported by Vietnam News Agency correspondents on-site, one pier and two spans of the bridge were swept away by the waters.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far, but initial reports indicate that there were people and vehicles on the bridge at the time of the incident.

The Phu Tho Provincial People's Committee is currently mobilising forces to conduct rescue operations, ensure public order, and manage traffic diversions.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc and leaders of the Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Transport, and the National Committee for Incident Response, Natural Disaster Response, and Search and Rescue immediately arrived at the scene to coordinate with local authorities to direct the inspection and immediate implementation of work to overcome the collapse of Phong Châubridge, focusing on search and rescue efforts.

Phong Chau Bridge, completed and put into use on July 28, 1995, is 375.36m long and located on National Highway 32C, connecting the city of Viet Tri and Lam Thao District with Tam Nong, Thanh Thuy, Thanh Son, and Tan Son districts, as well as the provinces of Hoa Binh and Son La