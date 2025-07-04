BRICS opens door for Vietnam–South America connectivity

Becoming a partner of BRICS will help Vietnam diversify its relations, strengthen its political and diplomatic position, thereby expand its influence on distant regions such as South America, where the two sides have great potential for economic cooperation, said Marcelo Ramírez, an Argentine expert in international relations.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in Buenos Aires, Ramírez, who is a collaborator of Sputnik news agency, and BRICS and Telesur television channels, said this is a favourable time for Vietnam to balance its international ties. He emphasised the need for Vietnam to expand its network of partners and diversify its markets, pointing out that Argentina could serve as a bridge connecting countries in South America and Southeast Asia.

Regarding regional matters, particularly the East Sea issue, Ramírez noted that Vietnam and China now have additional platforms to address disputes peacefully via dialogue within the framework of multilateral organisations.

Marcelo Ramírez, an Argentine expert in international relations. (Photo: VNA)

According to the expert, the rise of emerging economies such as Vietnam is inevitable. Once a poor nation, Vietnam has now joined the group of middle-income countries with sustained high growth.

Ramírez said countries that had suffered disadvantages in the past, especially those in the Global South, are asserting a stronger voice in international forums. In this context, the emergence of new political, financial, and trade institutions like BRICS plays a key role in offering alternatives to the traditional Western models.

On global trade trends, the Argentine expert observed a shift from unrestrained free trade to selective protectionism, as countries aim to safeguard strategic sectors of their economies. He said BRICS needs to adapt to this reality by establishing new trade rules that better align with the interests of developing nations.

Ramírez also emphasised that the inclusion of Vietnam and Indonesia - two major members of ASEAN - as BRICS partners or members will play a role in promoting the integration process, stabilising standards and regulations between the two regions, thereby ensuring that the convergence takes place smoothly and in the most beneficial way.

Cooperation between Southeast Asia and South America is highly complementary. South America possesses abundant natural resources, food, water, and energy, while Southeast Asia, especially Vietnam, has significant industrial production and technological capabilities. Their closer connectivity will unlock great potential for mutually beneficial growth.

South American countries should reduce reliance on traditional markets such as the US and Europe, which are facing growing challenges like energy crisis, and instead expand ties with dynamic emerging partners in Southeast Asia, Ramírez said./.