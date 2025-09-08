Breakthroughs under Resolution 57: Turning policies into material wealth

Long An General Hospital's staff guides a local resident on how to use the self-service medical check-in kiosk. Photo: VNA To ensure the Politburo’s No. 57-NQ/TW truly takes root in daily life, ministries, sectors, localities, businesses, and the people are jointly implementing concrete actions, creating tangible products, and turning policies into material wealth, thus propelling the nation towards rapid, strong growth in the new era.



Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, affirms that developing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation is a top strategic breakthrough and the main driver to accelerate the growth of modern productive forces, improve production relations, reform national governance, and foster socio-economic growth.



Applying technologies in governance and management



To implement the guideline, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee has introduced the “digital front” platform, which fully integrates essential operations from task management, membership administration, social supervision and feedback, to compiling citizens’ opinions and submitting them to relevant agencies, as well as providing useful information to the people.

Recently, the State Audit Office of Vietnam piloted the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in auditing, specifically during a thematic audit of IT software investment and outsourcing services for digital transformation in several localities. The results showed significant differences. While traditional sample-based auditing limits auditors to examining only a certain number of files in one locality, AI can simultaneously review the entire database across multiple provinces, cross-checking data and detecting abnormalities that would be hard to identify with conventional methods.



In Tay Ninh province, the healthcare sector has deployed biometric kiosks for medical examination and treatment registration, marking a concrete step in executing Resolution 57. Previously, medical staff had to manually input patients’ information, which was time-consuming and prone to errors. Now, citizens only need to scan their ID cards at the kiosk, where the system automatically performs facial recognition, links with health insurance data, and issues a queue number for examination.



Developing strategic technologies and make-in-Vietnam products



On September 4, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched the 2025 "Make-in-Vietnam" digital technological product awards.



This is the sixth year the awards are held, and the first under the ministry after its mergence. The 2025 edition aims to honour outstanding digital technological products embodying Vietnamese innovation and intellect, contributing to nationwide, comprehensive, and inclusive digital transformation.



Over the past five years, more than 1,000 products have been submitted, with 252 winners recognised. Many award-winning products have been successfully applied in practice. The Ministry of Information and Communications (now the Ministry of Science and Technology) has supported winners in trade promotion and investment activities both domestically and abroad.



In addition, the Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Asset Association, KuCoin Group, and 1Matrix Company have freshly signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation. KuCoin, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges founded on September 15, 2017 in Hong Kong (China), currently serves more than 40 million users across over 200 countries and territories.



Under the agreement, the three parties will jointly establish a venture in Vietnam, focusing on blockchain infrastructure development, test trading platforms, digital payment solutions, e-identification, and international-standard risk management tools./.