Breakthrough under Resolution 57: Vietnam to finalise licensing for satellite-based Internet trials
The National Assembly’s Resolution No. 193/2025/QH15, issued to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science-technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, marks an important institutional step in modernising Vietnam’s telecommunications landscape.
A key component in the NA’s resolution is the controlled pilot programme for low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite telecommunications services, which is considered a strategic advance to expand connectivity in hard-to-reach areas, strengthen national digital infrastructure, and position Vietnam more competitively in the global technology race.
According to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), two foreign technology giants - SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper- have formally sought approval to pilot LEO satellite-based Internet services in Vietnam.
Nguyen Anh Cuong, Deputy Director of the MoIT’s Department of Telecommunications, said the ministry is committed to facilitating the process and coordinating closely with relevant agencies to accelerate licensing procedures.
He said Starlink is now approaching the final stages before being authorised to operate in Vietnam. Based on SpaceX’s investment and service proposal, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 659/QĐ-TTg on 23 March 2025, allowing it to pilot LEO satellite telecommunications services without restrictions on foreign ownership.
The Department of Telecommunications has since guided the company in preparing the required application.
After Starlink’s initial submission, the MoST, together with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defence, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, requested the company clarify several issues. Starlink is expected to revise and resubmit its licensing dossier in early December.
Regarding Amazon’s Kuiper service, Cuong said Amazon Kuiper Vietnam Co., Ltd. had sent a letter to the Prime Minister proposing participation in the controlled pilot programme. In accordance with Resolution No. 193/2025/QH15 and Decree No. 88/2025/ND-CP, the MoST and the Ministries of National Defence, Public Security and Finance have reviewed and assessed its proposal.
On November 24, the company submitted a revised dossier addressing the ministries’ comments. The updated documents have been forwarded to relevant agencies for further consideration. Dossier approval must ultimately be decided by the Prime Minister, based on assessments of national security and economic development. If approved in principle, Amazon would then proceed with establishing its enterprise entity, registering investment and applying for telecommunications licences—similar to Starlink’s process.
Amazon filed its initial application on August 6 and has established Amazon Kuiper Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Ho Chi Minh City. At a meeting with Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long on August 26, Gonzalo de Dios, Global Licensing Director for Project Kuiper, reaffirmed Vietnam’s strategic importance to Amazon. Project Kuiper aims to deploy a constellation of more than 3,200 LEO satellites to provide high-speed, low-latency Internet - up to 400 Mbps for individuals and 1 Gbps for enterprises - to underserved remote regions and island communities.
Cuong added that LEO satellite telecommunications services, such as Starlink and Kuiper, offer wide coverage and can effectively supplement ground-based fixed and mobile networks, particularly in remote, border and island areas. They also provide essential backup connectivity for BTS stations and emergency communications during natural disasters, when terrestrial infrastructure is disrupted./.