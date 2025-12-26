Breakthrough mechanisms, policies for education, training approved

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has endorsed Resolution No. 248/2025/QH15, introducing special and breakthrough policies to accelerate education and training development across the national education system and for all relevant organisations and individuals.



Regarding recruitment, employment and management of human resources in the education sector, the Resolution stipulates that the directors of provincial Departments of Education and Training are authorised to recruit and receive teachers, school managers and staff for public kindergartens, general education institutions, continuing education centres, specialised schools and public vocational high schools in their provinces.



They are also empowered to decide on transfer, secondment, appointment and changes in job positions for teachers, education managers and staff under their management. Additionally, this authority extends to public educational institutions operating across two or more administrative units at the district level within the province



Chairpersons of commune-level People’s Committees are authorised to decide on the transfer, reassignment, secondment, appointment, dismissal and changes in job positions of teachers, education managers and staff in public education institutions under their management.



Vocational education and higher education institutions are granted autonomy to determine job positions, recruit personnel and sign labour contracts with foreign experts and scientists holding doctoral degrees, as well as overseas Vietnamese, in accordance with their internal regulations.



These institutions are also authorised to decide on, and take responsibility for, the recruitment and certification of foreign experts and scientists eligible for work permit exemptions for periods of up to three years to carry out teaching and scientific research.



The resolution also introduces special and preferential policies on remuneration for education personnel. Under the policy, occupational allowance rates will be implemented in accordance with a Government-defined roadmap for public preschool and general education institutions, with a minimum rate of 70% for teachers and 30% for staff, and a 100% allowance for teachers working in border areas, islands, ethnic minority and mountainous regions, and areas with particularly difficult socio-economic conditions.



Vocational and higher education institutions are allowed to autonomously decide on additional income for teachers, civil servants and employees, using lawful non-state budget revenues retained in accordance with regulations, in line with their internal spending rules and operational performance.



Regarding curriculum development, the Resolution states that the Minister of Education and Training will decide on a single set of general education textbooks to be used nationwide starting from the 2026–2027 academic year. By 2030, textbooks will be provided free of charge to students, with priority given to border areas, islands, ethnic minority and mountainous regions, and areas facing particularly difficult socio-economic conditions.



The State will ensure funding to exempt tuition fees and provide free textbooks for the national defence and security education course at vocational and higher education institutions, in line with a Government-defined roadmap and the State budget’s balancing capacity, in accordance with relevant laws.



Education institutions are allowed to cooperate with science and technology organisations, research institutes, enterprises and other entities to implement education and training programmes aligned with labour market demand, scientific research and innovation.



The resolution will take effect on January 1, 2026./.