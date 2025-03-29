Brazilian President concludes state visit to Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hugs Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the Vietnam-Brazil Economic Forum on Saturday. Photo: VNA

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva left Hanoi on March 29, successfully concluding his three-day state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Luong Cuong.

During his stay in Vietnam, President Lula da Silva laid a wreath and paid tribute President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, as well as laid flowers at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi.

Party General Secretary To Lam received the Brazilian leader, while President Luong Cuong hosted an official welcome ceremony, held talks, and hosted a state banquet for the Brazilian guest. The two presidents met with the press and witnessed the signing of the two countries' cooperation agreements. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man had meetings with President Lula da Silva.

During these meetings, Vietnamese leaders reaffirmed the Party and State of Vietnam value Brazil, a key partner in its broader foreign policy in Latin America, and wish deepen the newly established Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

President Lula da Silva expressed his delight at returning to Vietnam and extended his gratitude to Vietnamese leaders for their warm and friendly reception. He praised Vietnam’s remarkable progress across various sectors, and reaffirmed Brazil’s view of Vietnam as a close friend and an important partner in Asia.

The two sides agreed on key directions to enhance their Strategic Partnership at both bilateral and multilateral levels. They emphasised the importance of effectively implementing signed agreements across various sectors to maximise cooperation potential and meet mutual expectations.

On this occasion, Vietnam and Brazil signed and exchanged several bilateral cooperation agreements.

As part of his visit, President Lula da Silva and PM Chinh attended and delivered speeches at the Vietnam-Brazil Business Forum and participated in a working lunch.

The two countries issued a Joint Statement on the occasion of President Lula da Silva's state visit to Vietnam.

President Lula da Silva also visited the Vietnam Military History Museum.

Before concluding his visit, he held a press conference to announce the outcomes of his trip and aspects of Vietnam-Brazil cooperation./.